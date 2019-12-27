|
Robert Muñoz Treviño
Robert Muñoz Treviño passed away on December 24, 2019, at the age of 70. He was born in Corpus Christi, TX on February 25, 1949. Robert worked with Block Distributing Company for 30 years before retiring. He did enjoy those years of a truck driver. Robert graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1969. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. He will be dearly missed as a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. Robert was loved by everyone that knew him. There was not one place that he would have a conversation with a perfect stranger. Robert always had a story to share how he met the love of his life, Mary Ann. They were married on July 2, 1970. He was a devoted husband to his "Baby Doll." He will always be remembered by his family oriented nature. Robert was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Mary Ann Treviño; his mother-in-law, Juanita C. Martinez; brothers, Joe Treviño, Mike Treviño and Ernest Treviño; sisters, Micaela Stewart and Rosa Treviño; niece, Nora Olivares; and nephew, Jesse Treviño. He is survived by his sons, Robert Treviño, Jr. (Margie) and Eric Allen Treviño, Sr. (Samantha); six grandchildren, Robert Treviño, III (Deyanira), Irene Elizabeth Treviño, Ashley Nicole Treviño, Eric Allen Treviño, Jr., Johnathan Daniel Treviño; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019