Robert Nieves
Corpus Christi - On March 27, 2020, James Robert Nieves peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family. He had been suffering from various ailments that required increasing medical attention.
Robert was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad on October 10, 1930. He grew up in Trinidad and had fond memories of playing tennis, soccer and cricket in his youth. He was an active member of the Catholic Church his entire life and served as a Eucharistic Minister for over 10 years at St. Andrew by the Sea Catholic Church. He also volunteered at Spohn South Hospital, visiting patients and providing Holy Communion to those unable to attend services. He leaves behind his wife, Shirley Margaret Nieves. They have been married for 60 years.
He was the proud father of three children: Anna-Maria Rogers (Jonathan), Mark Nieves (Jimi Jean) and Janis Nieves Riojas (Roy). He also loved and adored his grandchildren: Natasha Riojas, Daniella Grimes (Cody), Christina Riojas, Allisha Walter (Alex), Samantha Nieves and Brianna Nieves. He also has four great grandchildren.
He was very accomplished in the art of woodworking and crafts. He created elaborate and beautiful furniture, wood carvings and hope chests. He was an avid sea shell collector and his collection consisted of many rare and exotic specimens from around the world. Robert found most of his shells by combing the world's beaches and utilizing homemade SCUBA diving equipment he constructed out of old fire extinguishers.
He was employed by Baker Hughes as an Oil Field Wireline Technician, and worked in numerous countries all over the world. Besides Trinidad, countries he and his family called home include Egypt, Peru, Ecuador, Singapore, Iran and Scotland.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020