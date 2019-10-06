|
|
Robert Perez Meza
Corpus Christi - Robert Perez Meza, 75, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on October 1, 2019.
He was born in Brownsville, Texas on July 18, 1944.
Robert graduated from Roy Miller High School.
He was married to Catarina Bryand Meza on April 3, 1980.
Robert worked for the Nueces County Sheriff's Department for 36 years and retired July 31, 2013.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and had a passion for dancing, photography, and reading. Above all, he was a proud Vietnam Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents (Rosendo and Eulalia Meza), his sister (Ninfa Ledesma), and his sons (Baby Roland Meza and Jesse Meza also preceded in death by their mother Catherine Meza).
He is survived by Catarina B. Meza; children: Ruben Vasquez, Esmeralda Meza, Jimmy Meza, Delmira Jessica Meza, Luis Albert Meza, Roland Meza, and Rosalinda Meza. Grandchildren: Benancio Cabrera, Gabriella Rodriguez, Desirae Rodriguez, Jazlynn Meza, Anna Sifuentes, Jayden Shearer, Loren Carballeira, Ariana Carballeira, Luisa Carballeira, and Jose Nunez. Brother: Arnold (Luisa) Meza and Sisters: Yrma Rivier and Oralia Cantu.
Funeral Arrangements will be held from 4-9 on October 7, 2019 with a Rosary at 7 p.m. There will also be a short ceremony on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.
I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 6, 2019