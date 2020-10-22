Robert Prince
Corpus Christi - Robert "Bob" Norman Prince, 77, passed away on October 20, 2020.
He was born in Denver, CO on March 5, 1943.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Prince.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Kaye (Smith) Prince;, his daughters, Stacy Lynn (Aaron) Schick, Kimberly Faith (Jody) Dungan; grandchildren Scott Roberson, Claire Schick, Michael Dungan, Kacy Dungan and Arrin Dungan; sister Linda (John) Barton; niece Angela Connor-Sandoval; nephews Chad Barton and Allen Barton; mother-in-law Juanita Smith.
Bob graduated from East High School in Pueblo, CO and the Colorado School of Mines with a Petroleum Refining Degree. Bob was an Eagle Scout as well. He began his career at Sunray DX in Tulsa, OK and retired from CITGO after 27 years. While at CITGO, he ran the CITGO-MDA golf tournament from 1992-1998.
His happiest times were spent with family, cheering the Denver Broncos and golfing at River Hills Country Club. He served as Tournament Chairman for 6+years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : Colorado School of Mines Foundation, P. O. Box 4005, Golden, CO 80402-4005 - in the name of Robert Prince.
Services will be held on Friday, October 23rd at 11 am at Sawyer George Funeral Home.
There will be a reception following the service at River Hills Country Club for family and friends.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
