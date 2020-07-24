Robert (Bobby) R. Johnson
Robert (Bobby) R. Johnson, 93, passed away on July 20, 2020. Bobby was born July 3, 1927, in Aransas Pass, TX to Otto and Lottie McCaskill Johnson. The family moved to Corpus Christi with their 3 young boys, Melvin, Bobby and Harvey, about 1936 into the Hillcrest Neighborhood where Bobby attended Crossley Elementary. Later the family moved to Saxet Heights where Bobby attended Driscoll Junior High and Corpus Christi High School (now Roy Miller High School) and graduated at the age of 16. Bobby's mother was killed in a tragic car accident when he was 20. He showed support and compassion for his family by continuing to live with this dad and younger brother until he married Peggie in 1953.
Bobby briefly worked for the U.S. Postal System when he was young, enlisted in the Army (after a friend was killed in WWII) where he spent 1+ years at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Upon return from the service at the end of the war, Bobby went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone where he spent 30 years and retired in 1978. He began in construction, was a lineman, and his favorite position, an installer and repairman. To further help the family, he attended Del Mar West Campus and got his certification in T.V. repair.
Bobby was one of the original founders of the Corpus Christi Apartment Association. In addition to rental property, he and Peggie built 4J Boarding Stables in 1971. That's where they became known a Mr. J. and Mrs. J. Many friends were made during this time in their lives. Even upon his dying bed, he kept asking which horses he needed to feed! When the 10 acres next door became available a few years later, he purchased it and built Spare Room South Mini Storage, one of the first mini storages in Corpus Christi. His second retirement came in 2004 with the sale of their businesses.
Bobby and Peggie moved into the Mirador Retirement Community the second day it opened in June 2011, where they served as Ambassadors for several years. They started the daily playing of Left, Right, Center with their friends and we hope this will continue when gatherings are permitted, as this will honor both Mom and Dad!
Due to his fair, but bright, vivid blue eyes, and working outside without sunglasses most of his life, he developed Age Related Macular Degeneration. It didn't slow him down and he became an avid reader in his later years. He compensated so well, many didn't know how sight impaired he was.
A car parade was held on his 93rd birthday which he really enjoyed and was a new experience for all. Besides being 93 years young, the isolation of COVID-19 contributed to his death.
Bobby is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Peggie (7-31-2019), his parents, his two brothers Melvin Johnson (1975), and John Harvey Johnson (2007).
He is survived by his daughters Cindi Hudson (Gary), Terrie Bodine (Shawn), all of Corpus Christi; grandson Clark Hudson (Brandy) and their children Megan and Logan (Portland, TX); grandson Clay Hudson (Heather) and their children Jake, Matt, and Luke (Cypress, TX); sister-in-law Nina Johnson (Harvey) (C.C.); sister-in-law Jane Saxon Troesch (Bob) (Tavares, FL), many nieces, nephews, many great, and great-great nieces and nephews and his Mirador Family.
He was a loving dad to his two 'girls' and always provided what they needed. While we didn't have the newest car or the most money on the block, looking back we know we had more riches than anyone else, a loving Dad! Bobby was a generous man and helped his family and extended family in many ways.
Special thanks to Dr. Mark Dodson and the entire Mirador staff.
Dad loved his Dallas Cowboys, win or lose, and frozen margaritas. The next time you're having happy hour, have a margarita (a non-alcoholic is fine) and toast Bobby!
A private family memorial service will be held at the Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery Honor Guard, 9974 IH 37 Access Road, Corpus Christi, 78410; Mirador Employee Scholarship Fund at 5857 Timbergate, Corpus Christi, TX 78414; or a charity of your choice
.