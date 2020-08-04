1/
Robert Raymond Bair
Robert Raymond Bair

Corpus Christi - Robert Raymond (Bob) (Papa Bair) Bair passed away peacefully after a short battle with colon cancer. He went to be with his Lord and Savior at his residence in Corpus Christi, Texas August 02, 2020 at 12 noon.

Robert Bair was born in Iowa City, Iowa to Howard L. Bair and Margaret M. Lumsden on December 26, 1940.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Margaret Bair, and his brother, John H. Bair.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Patricia Bair. 4 daughters; Kellie A. Bair, Connie L. Bair, Kimberly K. Gilmore, Keri L. Bair and a son, Robert (Bill) W. Bair. 12 grandchildren; Donnie P. Lopez, Megan P. Lopez, Crystal M. Chapa, Laura A. Chapa, Alonzo Chapa, Amanda C. Gilmore, Sierra B. Dikici , Colton W. Bair, Elexsis N. Garza, Eviana N. Allen, Alyssa A. Kiser, and Rabecca L. Kiser. 5 great grandchildren; Amandre D. Lopez, Adaylon D. Louis, Marley Chapa, Jaxon Chapa and Dayton Lopez. Longtime partner of 30 years, Jo Archer.

Services will be at: Rock City Church 10309 SPID, Corpus Christi, Texas 78418 @ 3pm on August, 8, 2020.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
