Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Robert Ruiz Trigo

Robert Ruiz Trigo Obituary
Robert Ruiz Trigo

Corpus Christi - Robert Ruiz Trigo, 79, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on January 10, 2020. He was born on June 27, 1940 in Nixon, Texas to Hipolito and Manuela Ruiz Trigo. He proudly served our country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He also worked for Corpus Christi Army Depot. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife Aurora Trigo; his son, Mark (Lillian) Trigo; his daughter, Jaime (Leonard) Harvey; two sisters, Soila Thomson and Dora Mendez. He was also blessed with four granddaughters, Kristan Vera, Clarissa Trigo, Kayla Trigo and Jalyn Harvey as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
