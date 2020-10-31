Robert ShuttsCorpus Christi - Robert L. Shutts, 44, passed away on October 29, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 19, 1975, and attended West Oso and Carroll High School. He was employed by Comfort Care Transportation.Rob is preceded in death by all of his grandparents and his uncles Steve Shutts and Ramon Garza.Rob is survived by his parents, Rodrigo and Corrine Garza; son, Mathieu Shutts; brother, Isaac (Missy); sisters, Norma (Ralph), Maurine (Manuel Sr.), Belinda (Tommy). Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Rob enjoyed barbecuing for his family and friends. He loved raising his pitbull Leia and three XL bullies. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was the life of the party. He was known by his nicknames flounder and turkey. Rob will be dearly missed by everyone and family gatherings will not be the same without him.Our family and friends want to thank the wonderful staff at Bay Area Hospital for taking wonderful care of Rob. We also thank everyone for their prayers.Services will be at Seaside Cemetery on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Everyone is welcome to attend and follow social distancing guidelines.