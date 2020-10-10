Robert Silvas Martinez
Corpus Christi - Robert (aka: Roberto) Silvas Martinez, age 79, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1940 to Julio Martinez and Ramona Silvas in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Robert was a musician, played the saxophone with Tony DeLaRosa, Joe Mejia and Roberto Ruiz. He enjoyed spending time with the family on weekends. He worked for Ray West Warehouse for 38 years.
He is preceded in death by his Dad, Julio Garcia Martinez, Mother, Ramona Silvas Martinez, brothers and sisters, Bernardo, Rosendo, Juan, Julian, Guadalupe, Viola Rosenda Martinez, Angie Enriquez and Consuelo Vela
Robert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sofia Martinez, children, Esperanza Martinez, Esmeralda (Edward) Guerrero, Roberto (Mary Jane) Martinez Jr., Trinidad (Deidra) Martinez, Leslie Ramirez, Robert, Jesse, Lee Ann Ramirez, brother, Macedonio Martinez, sisters, Sylvia Martinez, Soila Galan, Diana Hasting, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Private rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Private funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Due to COVID 19, the family request to view on-line only at www.corpuschristifh.com
