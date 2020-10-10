1/1
Robert Silvas Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Silvas Martinez

Corpus Christi - Robert (aka: Roberto) Silvas Martinez, age 79, passed away October 8, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1940 to Julio Martinez and Ramona Silvas in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Robert was a musician, played the saxophone with Tony DeLaRosa, Joe Mejia and Roberto Ruiz. He enjoyed spending time with the family on weekends. He worked for Ray West Warehouse for 38 years.

He is preceded in death by his Dad, Julio Garcia Martinez, Mother, Ramona Silvas Martinez, brothers and sisters, Bernardo, Rosendo, Juan, Julian, Guadalupe, Viola Rosenda Martinez, Angie Enriquez and Consuelo Vela

Robert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sofia Martinez, children, Esperanza Martinez, Esmeralda (Edward) Guerrero, Roberto (Mary Jane) Martinez Jr., Trinidad (Deidra) Martinez, Leslie Ramirez, Robert, Jesse, Lee Ann Ramirez, brother, Macedonio Martinez, sisters, Sylvia Martinez, Soila Galan, Diana Hasting, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Private rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Private funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Private interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Due to COVID 19, the family request to view on-line only at www.corpuschristifh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved