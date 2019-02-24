|
Robert W. Owen
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Robert W. Owen, 86, of Corpus Christi, passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2019. He was born in Shiocton, Wisconsin on March 1, 1932 to Wesley Owen and Berneda (McEwen) Owen.
He was married to his wife of 66 years, Donna (Brown) Owen, on November 22, 1952. They were the foundation of a family that included not only their own seven children but extended to any and all who were blessed to be welcomed into their home.
Bob spent many years in the tannery industry as a superintendent, traveling between Milwaukee and Green Bay, Wisconsin. He enjoyed working with his hands in the garden, building furniture, and, his most recent endeavor, creating engraved name planks for his loved ones as a lasting legacy for all to admire. When he retired and moved to Texas in 1992, he and Donna ensured the family were still connected though over a thousand miles apart. What started as a hand written letter to immediate family soon evolved into a readership of over 60 by e-mail. The Nationally Famous "Owen Newsletter."
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Joyce Owen, Marjorie Gudlin, Elaine Monfort, and Patsy Mals; son, Mark Owen; daughter & sons-in-law, Susan Owen, Rick Goodman, and Ricky Steffenson; grandsons, Robert Holman, Russell Holman, and Joseph Shartle.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Owen; sisters, Darla Owen and Sandra (Wayne) Oehler; children, Penny Holman, James (Sharon) Owen, John Owen, Bonny Steffenson, Thomas (MaryEllen) Owen, Cherye (Charles) Crozier; grandchildren, Timothy (Stephanie) Holman, Chris Schuda, Daniel (Patty) Owen, Carrie (Matt) Bartosh, Jason Shartle, Sharon Grabowski, Ryan (Rikki) Smith, Amanda (Chris) Kreuzer, Nicole Owen, Hannah Owen, Marshall Owen; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin, and in-laws.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Gifted Hands for their compassionate care.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
"Until next time, may God take a liking to you and keep you well."
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019