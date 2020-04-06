|
Dr. Robert Wilson Madry, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Dr. Robert Wilson Madry, Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on April 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Known as "Bobby" in his youth and "Bob" as an adult, he was born in Durham, North Carolina on June 27, 1941 and grew up in Chapel Hill. In high school, Bob was a three-sport athlete and Vice-President of his Senior Class.
A Tar Heel born and bred, Bob received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1963 and a Doctor of Medicine in 1967. While in college he was a member of Phi Eta Sigma, a freshman academic honor fraternity and served as the Director of Freshmen Orientation his senior year. He was also Rush Chairman and President of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.
After attending Medical School at UNC, Bob completed an internship at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia followed by a medical residency in Gainesville, Florida. Afterwards, he served as a physician and Captain in the United States Air Force for two years during the Vietnam War, before returning to Chapel Hill where he completed a Fellowship in Cardiology.
After briefly working as a solo practitioner, he co-founded Cardiology Associates of Corpus Christi in the mid 1970's. Professional affiliations included the American College of Cardiology, the Nueces County Medical Society and the Texas Medical Association. Bob and wife, Sue, were medical honorees at the 2016 Heart Ball in Corpus Christi. In the community he and Sue have been long time members of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd where at various times he has served as an usher, lay reader and Vestry member. He is a former President of the Corpus Christi , a past Commodore of the Corpus Christi Yacht Club, and a longtime member of the Downtown Rotary Club. As a true Tar Heel, he served a three-year term as a Director on the General Alumni Association of The University of North Carolina.
Bob was an avid tennis player most of his life, playing tennis several times a week followed by a Budweiser or two with friends. He was also an exceptional sailor and he and Sue enjoyed cruising the Bahama Islands for 25 consecutive years. Each summer they sailed their family sailboat, the Susan E II, from Florida to the Bahamas and spent several weeks in the Exumas where he made many friends and was much loved. Bob so enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren at home, on the water, in the mountains of Colorado, and at all school and sports activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maggie Lee Farmer Madry and Robert Wilson Madry, who was the Director of the University News Bureau for UNC at Chapel Hill. He is survived by his wife, Sue and by daughters, Lisa Madry of Houston and Lauren Madry (fiancé Michael Curran) of Crested Butte, Colorado and sons Rob (Dana) of Corpus Christi and Eric (Alison) of Houston and grandchildren Ashlyn and Wil of Corpus Christi and Charlotte, Sadie and Riley of Houston, and his devoted dog, Rudder, all of whom miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will follow at a yet to be determined date. The family hopes to celebrate Bob's life with all who loved him at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020