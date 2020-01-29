|
|
Robert "Bodine" Winn Ellison
Hallettsville - Robert "Bodine" Winn Ellison passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born on August 31, 1957 in Corpus Christ, Texas to Robert "Bob" Ellison and Barbara Ellison.
Robert was a 1976 graduate of Calallen High School. Growing up he was always a fierce competitor. When he was 7 years old he placed 2nd in the 40 yard dash at the AAU National Championships. His passion was always his love for motocross racing. He was well-known in the racing circuit where he competed nationally while being sponsored by Suzuki. During his high school years he played the drums for the Circle E Playboys alongside his dad and two uncles, Jim and Tommy Ellison. After graduation, he worked in construction and soon became a crane operator of over 35 years, and was currently working for Allegiance. Robert was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan - win or lose, they were his team. If you ever had the opportunity to meet Robert, you had a friend for life. He could light up a room with his contagious smile.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Zachary Ellison; his father, Robert "Bob" Ellison; his maternal grandparents, Delbert and Aileen Winn: his paternal grandparents, Robert and Winnie Ellison; and his step-daughter, Erikka Wright.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Ellison of Hallettsville; his daughter, Lauren (Luke) Moodie of Liberty Hill; his son, Zalen (Madeline) Ellison of Calallen; his mother, Barbara Ellison of Calallen; his sisters, Darla (Sam) Lawson of Sinton and Dana (Tina) Ellison of Corpus Christi; his grandchildren, Parker and Hunter Moodie of Liberty Hill, Walker Broday, Asher Ellison and Kambrie Bagnall of Calallen; his niece, Brittany Dana (Dewey) Clark of Oak Grove, KY, and the mother of his children, Linda (Ellison) Lozano of Robstown.
Other survivors include his step-sons, Steven Chad Hogg of Florida and Mark Wright of Austin; his step-grandchildren, Felicity Wright of El Campo and Everett Hogg of Florida. Robert will also be dearly missed by numerous step-nieces and step-nephew, including Tammy Hoffman, John Henry and Jason Spears.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Hoffman, Nate Hosea, Frankie Neill, Sr., Charles Oliver, Russell Orsack and Jason Spears. Honorary Pallbearers include Wayne Anderson, Roy "Smitty" Dennis, Hobie Moran and Matt Sparks.
Visitation with the family present will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the Brite Cemetery in Pleasanton, Texas.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020