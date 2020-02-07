Services
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
(936) 321-5115
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM
Rosary

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

5:00 PM
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
402 S. Alamo Street
Refugio, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
107 Church Street
Gregory, TX
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta "Birdie" Calhoun


1920 - 2020
Roberta "Birdie" Calhoun Obituary
Roberta "Birdie" Calhoun

Portland - Roberta "Birdie" Calhoun of Portland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born on December 30, 1920 to Charles and Rosalie Wied in Crestonio, Texas. Her husband, Robert Calhoun; brother, Chester Wied; sister, Nola Rabe; grandson, Robert Staples, and her stepsons, Robert Calhoun, Arthur Calhoun, and Maxie Calhoun, precede her in death. Birdie is survived by her children, Chester Calhoun (Olivia), Rosalie De La Cruz (Edward), Herbert Calhoun (Betty), Iva Garcia (Jesse), and former daughter-in-law, Mary Calhoun; seven grandchildren, Angela Meche, Debra Staples, Brian Calhoun, Brandie Frederick, Kevin Calhoun, Ryan Calhoun, and Kathryn Calhoun; ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Birdie was a loving person who never met a stranger. She enjoyed dominos and bingo, eating out, shopping at Costco (which happened frequently) and loved parties up until the age of 98. Exercising was part of her daily routine. Her greatest joy was visiting with friends and spending time with her family who will miss her greatly and love her eternally.

She was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory, Texas and actively attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe, Texas when she lived part-time in the Woodlands area. A visitation was held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Holy Rosary beginning at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Forest Park the Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 I 45 S, The Woodlands, Texas 77384. A second Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo Street in Refugio, Texas. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 107 Church Street in Gregory, Texas with burial to follow in La Rosa Cemetery on Churchill Road in Woodsboro, Texas. A reception will be held after burial.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
