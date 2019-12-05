|
|
Roberto "Robert" De Leon
Corpus Christi - Roberto "Robert" De Leon, a member of the Corpus Christi Community often referred to as the "Human GPS" drove his last mile after passing away on Monday, November 25, 2019 from natural causes at the age of 82.
Born on April 8, 1937 in Bishop Texas to Gregorio and Maria De Leon he graduated from William Adams High School in Alice Texas. Upon graduating at the age of 18, Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served in the Korean Conflict. After returning home from the service, Robert met Helen Minter Vega and married December 16, 1966. Soon after that, Robert went on to work for Coastal States Refinery and Marketing INC. He worked there for thirty-three years.
In 1970 Robert and Helen gave birth to their only son Robert Michael. Robert then had a co- pilot to assist him when driving the North American roads. After teaching Michael how to play baseball, Robert became very active as a Board Member and President of Central Park Little League where, with the assistance of fellow board members, signed a 1981 charter with Williamsport, PA to introduce the first ever tee ball program in the Coastal Bend.
After his wife Helen was diagnosed with cancer in 2000, Robert retired from Coastal States, in which he had never missed a day of work. In 2002, he lost his wife of thirty six years. He described marrying Helen as the "greatest accomplishment of his life". Robert went on to devote his time to his granddaughters, Loren Michael and Alaina Marie, who he referred to as his little princesses.
During his retirement, Robert enjoyed listening to Mariachi Music, drawing Texas Landscapes, and building benches for people to enjoy his art. He also enjoyed playing golf with his good friends and enjoyed having great conversation with old friends. In 2011, Robert decided to end his retirement and went back to work for Railway Express for 8 years up until the 23rd of November 2019 when he told his Supervisor that he wasn't going to stop working until he didn't answer his phone anymore. He truly did things his way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Maria De Leon; his wife Helen; his seven siblings: David, Daniel, Roman, Raul, Roel, Ruben and his sister, Irma.
He is survived by his son, Robert Michael (Anne), and his step-daughters, Julie Reynolds, Martha Escobar (Romeo), Hopie Escobar (Edward), and Elva Palmer (James). He will also be remembered fondly by his eleven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The Rosary and Funeral Service will be held at Memory Gardens on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with burial to follow.
In Lieu of flowers, Robert's wishes were to have donations made to the or in his name.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019