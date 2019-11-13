|
Roberto "Bobby" G. Garza
Local boxing great, Roberto "Bobby" G. Garza passed away November 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Bobby won numerous trophies as a Texas Featherweight boxer, fighting some of the best in the sport, including Ray Riojas, Joe Boland, George Easterling, Eddie Bertolino and Kid Campeche. But his greatest joy and accomplishment was as a boxing coach of amateur boxers, some of them rising to the level of world contenders, including Jesse Benavidez, Frankie Warren, Harold Warren and Roland Guzman. Major boxing promotors from NY, CA, FL, NE sought his advice when looking for boxers with potential for greatness. Among the perks of the business that gave him delight was meeting Howard Cossel, Telly Savalas and Lou Duva. Bobby gave generously of his time and resources to boxing students regardless of their skill level. He coached for 30 years at the Boys Club of Corpus Christi. He was inducted into the CC Boxing Hall of Fame.
Bobby was always an athlete and he shared the love of sports with his children, coaching them in track, baseball and boxing. He and his wife were in a bowling league and won many awards in mix doubles.
Bobby was born on September 1, 1931 to Ruperta and Polfirio Garza in San Juan, TX, Pharr County. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Victoria Carrizales Garza, his daughter, Victoria Garza Casiano and his son, Robert Garza. Left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Justin Rivera, Christopher (Larissa) Garza, Victoria (Dennis) Rosales and Margaret Nicole Garza; 2 great grandchildren, Noah and Victoria Casiano, daughter-in-law Rose Mary (late Robert Garza) and son-in-law, Frank (Tanya) Casiano.
The family wishes to acknowledge the devotion and loving care lavished on Bobby in the last 9 years of his life by his former son in law, Frank Casiano and his wife, Tanya (T J). Alzheimer's never took his joy of life because of their tender care.
Funeral services entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara, Corpus Christi, TX 78405. Telephone 361-879-0085. All services will be at the funeral home with viewing at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov 15 followed by religious services at 11:30.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019