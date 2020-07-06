Roberto G. Saldivar, 73 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by family in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born on July 20, 1946 in Alice, Texas to Benjamin and Anita G. Saldivar.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Anita G. Saldivar; and his brother, Johnny Saldivar.



Roberto proudly served his country as part of the national guard for 12 years. He was also a part of numerous organizations. He was a proud member of the Alice Evening Lions Club since August 1, 1982 and a member of the American Legion. In honor of his many hours of service and contributions to the city of Alice, Roberto had the privilege of receiving the Alice- Key to the City Award on July 20, 2011 for his 65th Birthday.



Roberto was a hard worker for Edwards Furniture Co as a finance manager. He then pursued the food industry as the owner of Roberto's Mexican Restaurant. In 1998 he teamed up with his wife and they became the proud business owners of Saldivar Coastal Services. They have been team players since then and have branched out into opening the successful Saldivar Home Health. Since then their companies have done nothing but continue to live out the mission Roberto always had which was to serve.



When not working or serving his community Roberto enjoyed fishing, dancing, BBQing, watching the Cowboys play, traveling, gambling and of course spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Roberto was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. He was never afraid to say hi to a stranger and there was never a dull moment when he was around. He left an impression and a mark that could not be denied nor forgotten by those who were blessed to meet him.



Survivors include his wife of 53 years of marriage, Ofelia "Ofie" Saldivar of Alice; one son, Roberto Benjamin Saldivar of Alice; and three daughters, Margot "Maggie" (Arturo Fuentes Jr) Saldivar, Marivel Reyes and Patsy (Eddie Harris) Reyes of Alice; and his grandchildren, Alexandra Saldivar, Alyssa Saldivar, Hayden Harris, Jordan Harris, Maya Harris and Khamila Harris; one niece, Cindy Finch of Alice; one nephew, Johnny Saldivar of Alice.



Roberto also had a precious person, Estella Garza, who grew up in close contact with the Saldivar Family when he met her during his times while working for Noonan Elementary.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home, a Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Benavides city cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Jesse Perez, Rene Perez, Johnny Saldivar Jr., Lee Roy Pena, Donato Cantu Jr., and Eddie Harris.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store