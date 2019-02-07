Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Roberto Lopez
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
Roberto Garza Lopez Obituary
Roberto Garza Lopez

Corpus Christi, TX

Roberto Garza Lopez, age 67, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1951 in McAllen, Texas to Anacleto and Julia Garza Lopez. Roberto enjoyed barbecuing and was known for making the most delicious barbeque chicken. He loved to travel to Las Vegas and Lau'berge to play the slot machines. He was full of life and loved to laugh. He loved his family unconditionally and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anacleto and Julia Garza Lopez and brothers, Arnulfo and Ruben Lopez.

Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Manuela A. Lopez; daughter, Esmeralda (Jesus) Quintanilla; sons, Robert A. Lopez, Servando A. (Deborah) Lopez and Gustavo A. (Vanessa) Lopez all of Corpus Christi, Texas; brothers, Anacleto Lopez Jr., Oscar (Margaret) Lopez, Rodolfo (Teresa) Lopez; sisters, Rebecca Trevino, Lucila Saenz; grandchildren Bryanna Quintanilla, Jacob Quintanilla, Cerena Lopez, Antonio Lopez, Elianna Lopez, Ryan Lopez and Nicholas Lopez.

Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel -Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Ss Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Servando Lopez, Gustavo Lopez, Jesus Quintanilla, Jacob Quintanilla, Antonio Lopez, Rudy Lopez Jr., Christopher Lopez and David Navarro.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Lopez, Ryan Lopez and Nicholas Lopez.

To offer condolences, please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 7, 2019
