|
|
Roberto P. Cuevas
Corpus Christi - Roberto P. Cuevas, age 73, passed away on November 7, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1946, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Margarito and Oralia Cuevas. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the City of Corpus Christi Vector Control department. He enjoyed World Series little league baseball. Roberto was a loving brother, uncle and friend.
Roberto is preceded in death by his parents; Margarito and Oralia P. Cuevas, Sr., two brothers; Ricardo Cuevas and Margarito Cuevas, Jr.
Roberto is survived by his siblings; Maria Del Socorro Abrego (Martin), Cathi Oritz (Bubba), Maria Guadalupe Cuevas and Ruben P. Cuevas (Rachel), sister-in-law; Sylvia Vera, uncles; Raul Cuevas and Hilario Puente, Aunt, Maria De La Luz Gasca, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A additional visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Interment will be held at a later date at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019