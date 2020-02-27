|
Roberto Rios
Corpus Christi - Roberto Rios born on 09/19/1946 know to many people as Popeye, He passed away on the 25th of February He fought a good fight to the end and won his wings to be with the Lord. He was a mechanic for 40 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Trindad Rios and Franisca Garcia Rios and son Robbie Glenn Rios. Leaves behind Common Law wife Eliza Andrade for 14 years. Roberto Lugo, Trindad (Ruthie)Rios, Roberto Rios Jr., Sandra Barrients, Terry/ Hernandez (Armando) with several grandchildren. Sisters Maria Lopez (Ignacio), Delia R Villarreal, Shelia R Winterroth(Jerry) and Maria Elena Rodriguez.
Saxet Funeral Home 4001 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Tx 78408 February 28, 2020 Family 2pm, Visitation 3pm and Rosary
6:30pm
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020