|
|
Rodney "Rod" Bishop
Corpus Christi - Rodney "Rod" Bishop, passed away on April 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas with his wife of 57 years by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine (Mikulec) Bishop.
Rod was 2 years old when the family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a happy kid, made friends easily, and respected and loved God and country. When Rod entered the working world it was at PPG Industries. While there, he continued his education by attending Del Mar College and graduated with his degree. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Rod married Geraldine on February 9, 1962 at St. Patrick Church and their journey together began. After retirement, Rod and Geraldine enjoyed traveling. They are Life Members of the Clubs of Kingwood in Kingwood, Texas since 1971.
Met some great folks who also played golf - thanks for the laughs! Geraldine is very proud to have been "Mrs. R.J. Bishop" and she is looking forward to joining Rod on the Big Course … Fairways and Greens, My Sweetheart.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 23, 2019