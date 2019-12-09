|
|
Rodolfo "Rudy" Chavez
Corpus Christi - Rodolfo "Rudy" Chavez, age 86, passed away December 7, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1933 to Ignacio G. and Trinidad A. Chavez. He was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1952. He served in the Unites States Army from February 1953 to February 1955. He married his wife, Teresa Chavez on September 7, 1957. Rudy was employed by National Linen Service for over 35 years. Rudy was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Rudy will always be remembered for his love of laughter, devotion to family and dancing. He enjoyed jazz music and watching western movies. His favorite pastime was enjoying breakfast at Lila's Mexican restaurant with Lila, friends and family. Rudy was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and UT Longhorns.
Rudy is preceded in death by his mother, Trinidad Chavez, parents, Ignacio and Brigida Chavez, wife, of 40 years, Teresa Chavez, son, Ronald Chavez, brother, Roland Chavez, sisters, Reyna Reyes, Ruby Torres, Raquel Amezquita and Rosario Chavez.
Rudy is survived by his three sons; Rudy (Jodie) Chavez, Jr., Rick (Mary) Chavez and Ramsey Chavez, all of San Antonio, Texas, one daughter; Robin (Robert) Vega; two grandsons; Tyler Chavez and Noah Chavez, five brothers; Roberto Chavez, Raul Chavez, Ram (Janie) Chavez, Reynaldo (Gracie) Chavez and Roger (Angie) Chavez, two sisters, Rosie Lopez and Rosalva (Juan)Cardenas, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers are, Ramiro Anthony Chavez, Rory Chavez, James Flores, JB Rodriguez, Jose Cintron and Juan Cardenas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019