Rodolfo Davila, Sr.Corpus Christi - Rodolfo Davila, Sr. of Corpus Christi, born December 22, 1930 in Laredo, TX, succumbed to life's greatest enemy on June 18, 2020. He is now at rest and waiting for the fulfillment of God's firm promise of a resurrection to a life on a paradise Earth. As recorded in the last book of the Bible, known as Revelation, at chapter 21, verse 5; he and all his loved ones that preceded him in death will awake and find that, "God [has]… wipe[d] away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." (King James version)He was a proud Aggie as he attended Texas A&M College Station class of 1959. During a little over 36 years, he was employed by the Texas State Comptroller's office where he was known as a dedicated employee. After his retirement he became a valued and integral part of his youngest son's business as he kept himself occupied engraving signs for many local businesses.He was preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, Maria Hortencia, whom he deeply loved and his cherished daughter, Sara Alicia Garza. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Celestino and Genoveva Davila; brothers, Pioquinto R. Davila, Roberto Davila, Eduardo Davila, Enrique Davila and Raul Davila; sisters, Estela Gaona. Ester D. Hill and Beatrice Davila.He is survived by his sons, Roel J. (wife Camelia) Davila and Rodolfo (wife Elizabeth) Davila, Jr. and his grandchildren; Catalina Marie Davila, Roberto J. Garza, Nathan D. Garza. Jaclyn C. Garza, Kevin Garza and K.J. "Clay" Garza. His Sister Josefina Davila Burdette and many nephews and nieces.We extend our greatest appreciation to Esmeralda and Denee at Guardian Angels Group Home, Dina his Nurse Practitioner and all his caretakers at Nurses on Wheels for their kind and loving care for our loved one while he was under their care. They showed extraordinary attention and love that will not be forgotten.He will be remembered as a loving, kind, generous and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. His beautiful smile, that he was always willing to share, will be greatly missed.We all desire the day in which we will see fulfilled the words found in the Holy Scriptures, in Job 14, versus 14 and 15, "If a man dies will he come to life? I would wait all the time I had to serve till my relief came; You (referencing God the giver of life) would call and I would answer you; you would have a yearning for the work of your hands." (Byington)