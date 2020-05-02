|
Judge Rodolfo G. Tamez
Corpus Christi - The Honorable Judge Rodolfo (Rudy) Tamez passed away on the evening of April 30, 2020 at the age of 72. His peaceful death marked the end of his battle with dementia.
A first generation Mexican-American born in Corpus Christi, Rudy graduated from Roy Miller High School (1966), attended Del Mar College (1968), and completed his Bachelors of Art in Education from Texas A&I in Kingsville (1970). Finally, he earned his Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the Bates College of Law at the University of Houston (1979). After graduation, Rudy returned to Corpus Christi and worked as a prosecutor for the city and later a municipal court judge until his retirement. Judge Tamez worked the city for 33 years.
Rudy faithfully attended and served Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Despite his dementia, he never forgot his faith and love in Jesus Christ. His parents, Raymond and Esperanza Tamez, along with his siblings, Raymond Tamez and Mary Helen Rodriguez welcomed him into Heaven.
His legacy will live on thru his wife of 49 years, Olga, his daughter Alethea, his sons, Rudy Jr and Christopher, along with his daughter-in-law, Janelle, and grandchildren, Samantha, Esperanza, and Rudy.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 9pm on May 4, 2020 at Kelsey UMC. A prayer service will be held at 7pm on that same evening. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on May 5, 2020 at Kelsey UMC. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services on May 5 will be for family only.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Eric Gomez, Raymond Tamez III, Alfred Arriola Jr, Raymond Martinez Jr, Roland Martinez, and Joseph Ray Cepeda. Honorary pallearers are Noe Arriola Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Coastal Bend Area Agency on Aging.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020