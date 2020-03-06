|
Rodolfo "Rudy" Medina
Corpus Christi - Rodolfo "Rudy" Medina, 85, passed away March 5, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1934 to Jesus & Eduvijes Medina in Taft, Texas. Rudy was one of six children. He was raised in Taft where he graduated from Taft High School in 1954. In 1956, he married the love of his life Elvira "Vera" Medina and together they had four children, Arnold, Gary, Yvonne, and Daniel.
In June 1954, he began his military career, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country for 4 years. Later, reenlisting as a reservist and after 31 years, retired as a Master Sergeant. In 1960, he started his civilian career with the United States Postal Service and progressed through the years as a special delivery messenger to a carrier foreman, station manager and area safety manager. In 1973, he was appointed as a Postal Service Investigator in the EEO Branch, a post he held until his retirement from the United States Postal Service in 1992.
Rudy has been very active in the community as well as military affairs. He is a lifetime member of the National Guard Association of Texas, Air Force Sergeants Association, member of the American GI Forum, Knights of Columbus, served as President of the American Postal Workers Union and President of the National Postal Supervisors Organization, Corpus Christi Local Chapter, President of the Corpus Christi State School Parents Association where he worked with the parents of as well as the mentally handicap children. He also served as a Mediator for the Nueces County and San Patricio County Courts.
Rudy was a loving father, husband, brother, and friend, and will always be remembered for his laughter, love, and devotion to his family.
Rodolfo was preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Eduvijes Medina, brothers Israel and Leo, sisters Edna and Amparo, and son Daniel. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife Vera, sons Arnold and Gary (Renee), daughter Yvonne (Gabe), and his grandchildren Madeline, Jullian, Jaqueline, Jarrett, Kellen, and Troy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9th from 4:00 PM- 9:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Seaside Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020