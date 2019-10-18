Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Rodolfo "Rudy" Rivas Sr.


1938 - 2019
Rodolfo "Rudy" Rivas Sr. Obituary
Rodolfo "Rudy" Rivas, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Rodolfo "Rudy" Rivas, Sr., 81, was called by his Heavenly Father to enter eternal rest on October 17, 2019 to be reunited with the love of his life, of 53 years. He was born to Catherine Valent on September 5, 1938 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He retired from Citgo Refinery as head supervisor for the terminal department after 28 years of service.

Rudy loved to hunt, fish, boxing, and was an avid bowler. He loved spending quality time with his family and taking them on family vacations. He was also a cub master for troop 296 and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. Rudy also, served in the United States Air Force form April 1957 to June 1957 and was medically and honorably discharged.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen T. Rivas, mother, Catherine L. Valent, father, Juan S. Ortiz.

He is survived by his three children, Rudy Jr. Rivas (Christine), Catherine V. Rivas (Angi), and Gabriel D. Rivas, a brother, Richard (Rosalva) Ortiz, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and his little buddy, Domino, granddaughters, Samantha Garza and Alexis Garza, grandson, Ben Garza (Jackie) and great-grandson, Caspion Arredondo Garza.

Rudy was the patriarch of the Rivas family. He will be dearly and whole-heartedly missed by all who cared and love him. Daddy, may you rest in eternal peace and we shall see you and walk with you again on God's celestial shores.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Jason Alexander Garza, Joseph Richard Ortiz, Jesse Rey Ortiz, Roland Garza, John Ortiz and Rudy Rivas. Jr. Honorable Pallbearer will be Richard Ortiz.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
