Rodolfo "Rudy" S. Alvarado
Sugarland - Rodolfo "Rudy" S. Alvarado, age 84, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Sugarland, Texas. He was born to David and Refugia Alvarado on November 26, 1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Rudy's career was with several Chevrolet Dealerships in Corpus Christi until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of Corpus Christi Cathedral. Rudy was a well-known accomplished musician with the Jesse Falcon Orchestra, Isidro Lopez Orchestra, Oscar Martinez Orchestra and his own Rudy Alvarado Orchestra. Rudy was inducted into the Tejano Music Hall of Fame on January 30, 2010 in Alice, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adela Alvarado; step son, Alonzo (Lonnie) Buentello; his brother-in-law, David Adame and his sister Maria Vargas.
Rudy is survived by his brother, David (Annie) Alvarado; son, Tommy (Gloria) Alvarado; grandchildren; Rudy (Eddie) Alvarado (the late Elizabeth Alvarado); Thomas (Artie) Alvarado (Julie); Cindy Markos; Lonnie Buentello Jr. and Eric Buentello; sister-in-law Delfina Adame; 12 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
A Rosary was recited at 11:00 am followed by a private family service on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. Internment followed at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020