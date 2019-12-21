|
|
Rodolfo "Rudy" Valdez
Corpus Christi - Rodolfo "Rudy" Valdez of Corpus Christi, age 71, passed away on December 18, 2019.
He was born on April 16, 1948 in Laredo, Texas to Bernardo and Belia Valdez.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Valdez; his children, Christina Valdez, Jo Ann Valdez, Lydia Shinn, Rudy Valdez Jr., Roger Valdez, Sandra Ruiz and several grandchildren.
He enlisted in the United States Army from November 1966 to May 1968. He was employed by Corpus Christi Army Depot for 47 years retiring in January 2017. Rudy was a jack-of-all trades, enjoying working outdoors in the yard and taking his pet German shepherd dogs for walks in the nearby park.
Family will be receiving friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Seaside Reid Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel with burial to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019