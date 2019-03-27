Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Guardian Funeral Home
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Funeral Home
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Rodrigo Calvillo De Luna, our beloved father, age 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1943 in San Diego, TX. Dad graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1963. He then served in the U.S. Army in 1965. Our dad retired from CCAD after 32 years. He was a loving, caring father who taught us the important things in life such as Love, Kindness, Honesty, Hard work, Respect, Compassion and Forgiveness. He was genuinely the BEST father and grandfather ever. He was funny and always made everyone around him laugh. He enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing was his most favorite past time, especially when he was with his son, Rod. He is survived by his children, Lora Cantu (Oliver), Nora Garza, Rodrigo De Luna, Jr. (Suzi) and Norma De Luna Escamilla. His ex-wife/friend Frances De Luna and his 2 loving sisters, Gregoria De Luna and Beatrice Nunez. He has 11 grandchildren, Oliver Ryan Cantu (Rachel), Brittney Cantu, Natalie Cantu, Briana Luna, Mauro Homero (Tres) Luna, Vanessa Garza, Lyanne Escamilla, Deanne Escamilla, Cheyenne Escamilla, Ernest Drake Escamilla, Eternity Faith De Luna and 5 great-grand children. He is preceeded in death by his parents Manuel and Felipe De Luna, his siblings, Frank, Aurelio, Guadalupe, Manuel, Arturo, San Juana (Janie), Luisa and Antonia (Toni).

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Guardian Funeral Home, with the Funeral Service to begin at 10 a.m. in the Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Military Honors to be rendered at the graveside.

Special thank you to: Dr. Mathew Alexander, Rachel at Spohn Shoreline 8th floor, Dr Ibanez, PAMS Rehab and William with Angel Bright Hospice.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 27, 2019
