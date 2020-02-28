Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Gregory, TX
View Map
Rodrigo Hinojosa


1963 - 2020
Rodrigo Hinojosa Obituary
Rodrigo Hinojosa

Taft - Rodrigo Hinojosa, 56 passed away on February 26, 2020. He was born June 22, 1963 in Sinton, Texas to Ernesto P. and Elvira Esparza Hinojosa. He was Band Director who mentored generations of music students at Taft ISD for almost 30 years; he attended Del Mar College, North Texas State and CCSU and graduated with his Bachelor Degree in Music Education. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and his extended family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Meisha Ann Hinojosa.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Michael Hinojosa (Olivia), Nathan Hinojosa (Mariah); daughter, Amanda Hinojosa; parents, Ernesto P. and Elvira Hinojosa; brothers, Rick Hinojosa (Christina), Rudy Hinojosa (Kori); sister, Becky Taylor (Jarrod); grandchildren, Alani, Matthew, Aurora, Mason, Penny, Wilco, Bowie; his in-laws, Gaylon and Ann Mcilwain; aunts, Graciela Moreno, Laly Esparza; uncles, Roy Esparza (Gloria), Jose Luis Esparza (Yana) and Ruben Hinojosa (Cynthia); numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Aransas Pass. Mass of a Christian Burial will begin at 10:00a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gregory. Burial will follow at Gregory Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass. Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
