Rodrigo Hinojosa
Taft - Rodrigo Hinojosa, 56 passed away on February 26, 2020. He was born June 22, 1963 in Sinton, Texas to Ernesto P. and Elvira Esparza Hinojosa. He was Band Director who mentored generations of music students at Taft ISD for almost 30 years; he attended Del Mar College, North Texas State and CCSU and graduated with his Bachelor Degree in Music Education. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and his extended family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Meisha Ann Hinojosa.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Michael Hinojosa (Olivia), Nathan Hinojosa (Mariah); daughter, Amanda Hinojosa; parents, Ernesto P. and Elvira Hinojosa; brothers, Rick Hinojosa (Christina), Rudy Hinojosa (Kori); sister, Becky Taylor (Jarrod); grandchildren, Alani, Matthew, Aurora, Mason, Penny, Wilco, Bowie; his in-laws, Gaylon and Ann Mcilwain; aunts, Graciela Moreno, Laly Esparza; uncles, Roy Esparza (Gloria), Jose Luis Esparza (Yana) and Ruben Hinojosa (Cynthia); numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Aransas Pass. Mass of a Christian Burial will begin at 10:00a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gregory. Burial will follow at Gregory Cemetery.
