Roel Alaniz
Roel Alaniz

Roel Alaniz, 66, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Roel (Pastor Roy) was a Co-Pastor at Mision Pentecostes where he loved to sing praises to the Lord and preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Pastor Roy was a loving, humble, kind-hearted man of God, whose main purpose in life was to bring people to repentance and salvation. He will be dearly missed.

The family will receive condolences from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St.; with a prayer service to begin at 6:00 pm with Pastora Sylvia Silguero and Pastor Joe Rios officiating.

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints" Psalm 116:15

Written condolences for the family of Roel Alaniz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
JUN
11
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
