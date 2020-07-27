Rogelio (Roger) R. Garza



Corpus Christi - Rogelio (Roger) R. Garza May 20,1947 - July 11,2020



Rogelio (Roger) R. Garza was born May 20,1947 to Jose and Sara R. Garza. He passed away on July 11,2020. Roger is survived by brothers Raul Garza (Alma), Frank Garza (Mary Jane); sisters Mary Lou Garza, Felicitas Garza Medina (Victor) and



numerous relatives and friends.



In 1965, he graduated from Roy Miller High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1971 and was stationed in West Germany, receiving an honorable discharge. He worked for several years at Suntide (Koch) Refinery in the Drafting department. Car shows were part of his agenda with his "Oldies" truck entry. Roger was a March of Dimes walker for over thirty years.



Roger will be dearly missed by his family and friends (especially his friends at Lou's).



Honorary pallbearers are nephews: Steve Garza, Frank Luis Garza and Joseph Garza Medina.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Funeraria Del Angel at 549 Cheyenne St, Corpus Christi, Texas 78405. Services are on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM for thirty minutes. Burial to follow at 2:00 PM at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery.



Please wear a mask.









