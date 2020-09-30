1/1
Rogelio "Rocky" Rosales
1957 - 2020
Rogelio "Rocky" Rosales

(June 17,1957 -

September 8, 2020)

Rocky passed away unexpectedly at home on September 8,2020. He will be remembered for his discussions on politics,historical events,Tejano music, love of sports, and his sense of adventures for the outdoors.

He is preceded in death by Father Leonides Rosales,Mother Dolores A. Rosales, Brother David Rosales.

Left to cherish his memories are daughter Jennifer Rosales,grandchild Ethan Xavier, Kira, Sisters Rosalinda Valdez, Rachael Rosales, Brothers Leo (Anna), Micheal (Corina) Rosales.

Rocky was a Veteran of the U.S.Army

Visitations / Gathering Monday, Oct. 5, @ 10:30 am, Services @ 12:30 pm, Interment @ Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to: Guardian Funeral Home & Cremation, 5922 Crosstown SH 286, Corpus Christi,Tx 78417, 361-853-0155.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
