Roger Esterling of Fredericksburg, formerly of Orange Grove, was born March 31, 1940 to Rachel and Rueben (Rob) Esterling in Corpus Christi, TX. He graduated from WC Ray High School and Texas A&I University. On April 21, 1962, he married Sandra Ann Brandt and she survives him.
Roger spent most of his life working in agricultural areas. He farmed, he ranched. He sold Vermeer equipment and spent decades helping Texas farmers with crop insurance needs. Roger's love of working with the land came from his father, Rob. In the 1960s they purchased property in Sandia, TX with the intent of raising livestock. Rob's early death prevented those initial plans from becoming a reality. Later, Roger decided he would spend the rest of his working life with the land and with cattle. In his own words, "it's not work if you love what you do."
Roger was very active in all areas of life in Orange Grove. He served on boards for the Bulldog Backers (athletic booster club), First Evangelical Lutheran Church Council, the local Co-op and many more. Roger also enjoyed politics and helped many local politicians become elected to office.
All of these accomplishments paled in comparison to Roger's family. Several years ago, Roger and Sandra moved to Fredericksburg to be near their two daughters and three grandchildren. It gave Roger great pride and satisfaction to see them grow and prosper. And, Popi was always there with an idea, a solution to a problem or an encouraging word. He believed that all of them could do anything they wanted to if they put their minds to it.
Roger is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter Robin Larkin of Austin; daughter Karen Young of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Kirstin Larkin (Seth Gardner), Allison Young and Barrett Young. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law Richard and Meriel Esterling. Also part of Roger's family are David Larkin and Justin Pressley and their families.
A celebration of Roger's life will be Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11:00am at St Barnabas Episcopal Church. A reception in the Parish Hall will follow.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Roger's memory to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019