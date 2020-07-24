1/1
Roger Hobbs Williams Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Hobbs Williams Jr.

Corpus Christi - Roger Hobbs Williams Jr., 65, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on July 23, 2020 after a 10 year battle with cancer. He was born on August 5, 1954 to Roger and Josephine Williams and was raised in Rio Grande City, TX. Roger graduated from Rio Grande City High School.

Roger was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served the community as a Corpus Christi police officer for 32 years. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, and the pride he took in restoring his weekend house at Lake Mathis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Williams, and his brother, Mark Williams. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Irma, children, Robyn (Ruben), Ryan, and Eryn (Joseph), grandchildren, Gabriella (Michael), Jace and Brayden; and his great-grandson Bryce. He is also survived by his mother, Josephine, his sister Sherry (Robert), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger was much loved and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME (361) 853-0155




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved