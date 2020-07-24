Roger Hobbs Williams Jr.



Corpus Christi - Roger Hobbs Williams Jr., 65, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on July 23, 2020 after a 10 year battle with cancer. He was born on August 5, 1954 to Roger and Josephine Williams and was raised in Rio Grande City, TX. Roger graduated from Rio Grande City High School.



Roger was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served the community as a Corpus Christi police officer for 32 years. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, and the pride he took in restoring his weekend house at Lake Mathis.



He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Williams, and his brother, Mark Williams. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Irma, children, Robyn (Ruben), Ryan, and Eryn (Joseph), grandchildren, Gabriella (Michael), Jace and Brayden; and his great-grandson Bryce. He is also survived by his mother, Josephine, his sister Sherry (Robert), and numerous nieces and nephews.



Roger was much loved and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



