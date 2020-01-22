Resources
Roger M. Brown

Roger M. Brown, 76, went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020 at home with his wife, Kaleen, by his side. He was born July 31, 1943 in St. Paul, MN to Stanley and Faye Wilkinson Brown. Roger graduated from Mounds View High School in 1961. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served 22 years to his country. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several medals.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Tom and Jim Brown; and nephew, Ben Brown.

Roger is survived by his wife, Kaleen Brown; sons, Roger Brown and Stanley (Cyndi) Brown; brother, Don (Joann); sister, Barb (Debby); sisters-in-law, Linda and Sovichea Brown; stepchildren, Katrina Kelly and Daniel (Michelle) Carmichael; grandchildren, Michelle Rodriguez, Sebastian and Rune Brown, Ian Wyatt, Reyd Meadows, Jennah and Talon Enriquez, Kerre, and Phoenix Carmichael; three great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His celebration of life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 14521 Northwest Blvd. at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Entombment will take place Monday, January 27, 2020, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 PM with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a

Written condolences for the family of Roger M. Brown may be

left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -