Roger Quinton Mills Jr.



Corpus Christi, Texas - Mr. Roger Quinton Mills Jr. passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born in Nueces Co, Texas on August 31, 1928 to Roger Q. and Virgie Mae Mills. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Wife, June and one Son, Roger Wayne Mills.



Mr. Mills is survived by his Daughter, Teresa Allee of Corpus Christi, Texas; Sister, Jackie Smith of Rockport, Texas; Sister in law, Sue Cotham of Corpus Christi, Texas, Grandchildren, John (Amber) Harrison of Dallas, Texas, Brent (Amanda) Mills of Corpus Christi, Texas, Shari (Jonathan) Guthrie of Houston, Texas, Justin Mills of Ashville, NC; Great Grandchildren, Mack and Tess Harrison of Dallas, Texas, Caitlyn, Brian, Logan Mills of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aurora Guthrie of Houston, Texas, Sabria Mills of San Benito, Texas; Nieces, Susan Strong, Elaine Killen, Judy Campos, Shari Garza, Toni Martinez, April Kresta, Emily Waldrop; Nephews Len Cotham, Ray Jones, Richard Simpson.



Visitation will start at 11:00 am and Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Dobie Funeral Home followed by Internment to Cenizo Hill.









