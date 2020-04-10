|
Roger Rodriguez Jr.
Corpus Christi - Roger Rodriguez Jr, age 22 of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away at home on April 8, 2020. Roger was born on January 11, 1998 in Big Springs, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his sister Emerald Kelly Rodriguez and his mother Bonnie Grett. He is survived by his father Roger Rodriguez, stepmother Zerana Lynn Bonner, brothers Sebastian Lee Grett and James Anthony Rodriguez his sisters Jayd Giniva Rodriguez and Sapphire Hazelynn Rodriguez, Paternal grandparents Lydia and Roland Vasquez and Maternal grandparent Denise Bracey and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Roger graduated from King High School in 2017. Roger loved football and his Denver Broncos. He enjoyed playing video games, anime, going to the beach, singing, playing with his younger cousins, and spending time with his family. Roger will be remembered as a loving and caring person. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed being playful.
No funeral services at this time. Family grieving privately.
Thank you for the love and support from friends and family during this difficult time and the Loving Brothers with love, loyalty, and respect.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020