Roland Cuevas
Corpus Christi - Roland Cuevas, age 65, died on April 5, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi, TX on June 28, 1953 to Elisa and Nieves Cuevas.
Roland graduated from Richard King High School and attended Del Mar College and Texas A&I University Corpus Christi. He resided in Houston for twenty-seven years working as a computer programmer before retiring to Corpus Christi in 2004.
Roland was an avid reader and enjoyed classical music. He was fond of professional sports and was a long-time fan of the Houston Astros.
He will be remembered affectionately by his sister and brothers who have gathered privately to acknowledge his life and passing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Roland's name to the Friends of the Corpus Christi Public Libraries, 805 Comanche Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401; or to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019