Roland N. Martinez
Corpus Christi, TX
Roland N. Martinez, age 56, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Roland was born on March 21, 1962 to Jose Q. Martinez and Carolina Navarro. He retired from Del Mar College after 34 years of service. He was an avid Cowboy fan, enjoyed apple pie, honey buns, grandmas cookie and Whataburger. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Jose Martinez and Albert Martinez.
He is survived by his 2 children Denise Martinez (Jorge Alvarez), Roland Martinez Jr. (Veronica); grandchildren Ramsey, Olivia, Noah, Champion; 5 siblings Richard Martinez, Martha Ruiz, Maria Martinez, Oscar Martinez, Jo-Ann Martinez; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; mother of his children Debra Rios.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Ss Cyril & Methodius Church.
Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 3, 2019