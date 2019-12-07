Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Roland P. Mesquias

Roland P. Mesquias Obituary
Roland P. Mesquias

San Antonio - Roland P. Mesquias, 56, was called home on December 06, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1963 in Wilberton, Oklahoma to Richard and Beatrice Perez Mesquias, Sr. Roland worked as a Bookkeeper with Bee First Primary Home Care. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Helio Perez, Sr.; his grandmother, Beatriz Perez; and his uncles, Alejandro Perez and David Perez.

Roland is survived by his parents, Richard Mesquias, Sr. and Beatrice Mesquias; his daughters, Tera (Marcus) Williams, and Victoria Mesquias; his brothers, Richard (Gilda) Mesquias, Jr., Rudy Mesquias,Sr., and Rodney (Tammy) Mesquias. He was loved and cherished by his seven grandchildren, Lina, Marcera, Natalya, Aislyn, Neela, Jordan, and Carter, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10am at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 am at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln, Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

361-387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
