Roland P. Mesquias
San Antonio - Roland P. Mesquias, 56, was called home on December 06, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1963 in Wilberton, Oklahoma to Richard and Beatrice Perez Mesquias, Sr. Roland worked as a Bookkeeper with Bee First Primary Home Care. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Helio Perez, Sr.; his grandmother, Beatriz Perez; and his uncles, Alejandro Perez and David Perez.
Roland is survived by his parents, Richard Mesquias, Sr. and Beatrice Mesquias; his daughters, Tera (Marcus) Williams, and Victoria Mesquias; his brothers, Richard (Gilda) Mesquias, Jr., Rudy Mesquias,Sr., and Rodney (Tammy) Mesquias. He was loved and cherished by his seven grandchildren, Lina, Marcera, Natalya, Aislyn, Neela, Jordan, and Carter, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10am at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 am at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln, Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
361-387-4051
