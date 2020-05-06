Services
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Avenue
Seaside, CA 93955
(831) 394-1481
Roland S. Reyna

Roland S. Reyna Obituary
Roland S. Reyna

Corpus Christi - Roland S. Reyna, 55, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1964 in Corpus Christi, TX.

Roland is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Melisa "Missy" Reyna; his mother, Ofilia Reyna; sister, Imelda Reyna; brother, Frank Reyna; sister, Mary Jane Reyna; sister in law, Dalia Pompa; niece, Erika Pompa; nephew, Michael Pompa, Jr. and extended loving family and friends.

Roland graduated from Corpus Christi State University with a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. He had a strong and passionate dedication to his banking career of over 35 years. He had several accomplishments including his Certified Treasury Professional Certification, Professional Series Licenses and serving as Vice President, Treasury Solutions Officer at BBVA USA Bank.

Roland had a great love for life and treasured every minute of every day. He enjoyed traveling and enjoyed spending time watching his favorite team, The Chicago Bears. He will always be remembered for his deepest faith in God, and for caring for his family. He was genuinely the kind of person who was always there for anyone who needed help and was always one to put his family and others before himself. He loved spending time with his family on gatherings and everyone always looked forward to his Bar-B-Q's; it was the best! He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

A Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening with live streaming. A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the Seaside Funeral Home Reid Chapel with entombment to follow.

Due to the current City Ordinance to curb the potential spread of COVID-19 and reduce the risk to the public, gatherings are limited to 40 people.

To share words of comfort with the family, or to view a live stream of the Rosary on Friday, visit: www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020
