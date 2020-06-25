Roman H. Aguilar, Jr.
Roman H. Aguilar, Jr., 77, passed away June 23, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Guardian funeral home. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27 at St. Patrick Catholic church. Burial will follow at Seaside cemetery. GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME 853-0155
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.