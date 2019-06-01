|
Romeo B. Garcia
Corpus Christi - Romeo B. Garcia, 72, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away Wednesday, May 29th, 2019.
He was born in Falfurrias, TX on December 1st, 1946. A successful diesel mechanic, Romeo loved going to car shows. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and took great joy in decorating for the holidays, especially during Christmas time. He was a frequent visitor to Disneyland with his family, and loved wearing his many Goofy hats.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Monica R. Garcia; and parents, Guadalupe and Consuelo Garcia. He is survived by his wife, Elvira Garcia; children, Veronica Olsen (Geoff), Romeo Garcia Jr. (Nora), Tiffany Nichols (Chris), and Stephanie Garcia; grandchildren, Ryan Olsen, Courtney Olsen, Romeo Garcia III, Victoria Garcia, Isabelle Garcia, with another grandson on the way; his only brother, Guadalupe Garcia Jr., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 1, 2019