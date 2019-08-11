|
Romulo H (Moe) Alvarado, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Romulo H (Moe) Alvarado, Sr. of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away surrounded by his family on August 9, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was born on December 22, 1936 in Skidmore, Texas. He was 82.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Irene Alvarado, parents Sotero and Rosa Alvarado, sister Julia Barrientes and brother Gilbert Alvarado.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Josephine C Alvarado. His children Ralph (Bertha) Alvarado, Patricia (James) Kruse, Raymond (Esmeralda) Alvarado, Phyllis (Nickolas) Lopez, Romulo H Alvarado Jr (Melissa Jimenez), Richard (Roxanne) Alvarado, Oscarine (Rudy Sr) Garcia, Norma Alvarado, and Robert Alvarado. He has 21 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He leaves behind a brother Cirilo Alvarado and sister Remedios Alvarado.
He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1958. He retired after 32 years as a Supervisor for Heldenfels Brothers Construction. After retirement he kept busy by repairing lawn equipment, listening to music and making bar-be-que.
He and his wife are active members of Our Lady of Guadalupe church.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and a Rosary will follow at 7:00PM at Guardian Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Interment will follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 11, 2019