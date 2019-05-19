|
Ronald Charles Stubing
- - September 19, 1939 - May 16, 2019
Ronald Charles Stubing was born September 19, 1939 in the Bronx, New York to Charles E. and Helen M. Stubing. Ron grew up in Tuckahoe, New York and graduated from Eastchester High School where he lettered in baseball, basketball and golf. Following graduation he attended Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.
After college graduation, Ron worked as a sales trainee for Marathon Corporation, but life came calling and he enlisted in the Army Reserves receiving an Honorable Discharge. He married Linda Knapp of Casper, Wyoming before attending the University of Denver, graduating with a master's degree in Public Administration. The prospect of living where he could play golf 365 days a year proved irresistible, so following graduation, Ron accepted a position as an assistant city manager with the city of Corpus Christi, Texas. After he left this job, Ron started his own real estate company and later worked as an insurance agent.
Ron delighted in his and Linda's three children, Jeff, Susan and Richard. He taught Sunday school and held numerous volunteer positions at St. Luke's and St. John's United Methodist Churches. He was a life long sportsman, both- spectator and a participant. He spent countless happy hours playing catch, shooting baskets, skiing and playing golf with his children and later was delighted to add his six grandchildren: Austin, Hayden and Gretchen Laukoter, Chris Rose and Charlotte Stubing and Kendall and Quinn (deceased) Stubing to his team.
Ron met Elsie Fox in 2003; she enriched his life immeasurably, and they married in 2010. They were active members of Southside Community Church. Ron cherished the friendships he formed there, and he faithfully attended three weekly Bible studies. He was an active Rotarian and avid follower of the San Antonio Spurs and his beloved Corpus Christi Islanders.
Viewing will be at Seaside Funeral Home Thursday, May 23 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. The funeral will be at Southside Community Church Friday, May 24 at 10:00 am with a light luncheon reception to follow at the church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 19, 2019