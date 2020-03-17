|
Ronald Cruse
Ronald David Cruse, age 73, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Affectionately known as "Uncle Ron", he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a giving charitable person. He was born in Belen, New Mexico on February 3, 1947 to Raymond and Quinta Cruse. The day that he was born, Life Magazine published an article that mentioned "Lockheed Your Future".
Ron was a proud United States Navy veteran serving as an electronic specialist. After attending university and graduating with a master's degree, Ronald began working for Lockheed and retired from Lockheed-Martin.
Two minutes after Nina and Ron met, "he asked me to dance, of course, I said yes." The song they danced to was "Color My World". Ron and his wife "Nina" volunteered for Christus Spohn Hospital for over 20 years, he was a member of, as well as instructor for, the Silver Spurs line dancers; they participated in Friday Night Senior Friends, Community Bingo at the hospital, and attended to the Christus Spohn Hospital-Alice chapel.
As he took his last breath, Nina was singing "Color My World".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Quinta Lorene Donahue Cruse and Raymond Odell Cruse.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his loving wife of 47 years, Adelina "Nina" Cruse of Alice, Texas; their children, Annabelle Gonzalez of Lake City, Texas, Eddie Gonzalez (Meliza) of Alice, Texas, Kimberlie Cruse (Alexey Bachmann) of Elkin's Park, Pennsylvania, and Rhonda Lorrane (David) Kocher of Escondido, California; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary Lee of Ocala, Florida, as well as many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary with Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice with Father Chris officiating. Services will conclude at the church.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Serenity & Grace Hospice for their wonderful, loving care. Well done.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020