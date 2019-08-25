Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Cowart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Eugene Cowart


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Eugene Cowart Obituary
Ronald Eugene Cowart

Corpus Christi - July 22, 1941 - August 18, 2019

Ronald (Ronnie) Eugene Cowart passed away surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Houston, Texas to John Luther Cowart and Zera Zell Miles Cowart. He worked for the National Cash Register (NCR) Corporation for thirty-five years in Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Peoria, Illinois. He retired in Corpus Christi and became a fishing guide.

He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-nine years Shelley Holland Cowart, his mother Zera Cowart, sons Dr. Richard E. Cowart and wife Bonny, and Glenn Davis; his daughter Stacey Cowart Rugh; sister Connie Cowart Cadle; grandsons Grant Cowart, Cameron Rugh and Justin Davis; nieces Christine Cadle Pharris and Tracy Holland Frazier; nephew Clifton Cadle and many other relatives and lifelong friends.

Per Ron's wishes there will be no services.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now