|
|
Ronald Eugene Cowart
Corpus Christi - July 22, 1941 - August 18, 2019
Ronald (Ronnie) Eugene Cowart passed away surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Houston, Texas to John Luther Cowart and Zera Zell Miles Cowart. He worked for the National Cash Register (NCR) Corporation for thirty-five years in Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Peoria, Illinois. He retired in Corpus Christi and became a fishing guide.
He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-nine years Shelley Holland Cowart, his mother Zera Cowart, sons Dr. Richard E. Cowart and wife Bonny, and Glenn Davis; his daughter Stacey Cowart Rugh; sister Connie Cowart Cadle; grandsons Grant Cowart, Cameron Rugh and Justin Davis; nieces Christine Cadle Pharris and Tracy Holland Frazier; nephew Clifton Cadle and many other relatives and lifelong friends.
Per Ron's wishes there will be no services.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 25, 2019