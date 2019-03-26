|
|
Ronald Ray Ladewig
Trophy Club, TX
1938 - 2019
Ronald Ray Ladewig passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Trophy Club, Texas, with his family by his side. He was known as "Butch" to many of his family and friends and "Papa Ron" to his granddaughters. Butch was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, March 9, 1938, but lived the majority of his life in San Antonio. He was an outstanding athlete at Miller High School in Corpus Christi. He played quarterback on the football team and excelled in track. He ran the 100-yard dash in 9.8 seconds. He was also named "Most Handsome."
Butch had a passion for cars and racing. He never lost a drag race in his first car, a 1940 Ford. Butch was also a member of the United States Marine Corps. One of his favorite stories to tell was joining the Marines in 1959 with his lifelong friend, Tommy DeSalme, and surviving boot camp together. He earned the High Shooter Award of his battalion. He was very honored to be a part of the few and the proud-Semper Fi!
Butch's parents, Herman and Ada Margurite Ladewig, passed away too soon. They were incredible parents and grandparents whose love for family was instilled deep into Butch's core.
He loved going to Garner State Park every summer, floating down the Frio and two-steppin' at the Pavilion under the old Garner tree. His granddaughters can attest to the depth of memories made at this magical park. As the Garner State Park saying goes, "These are the days we will remember, but the nights we will never forget."
Butch was an extremely loving man and was married to Mary Kathryn "Kaye" Dunnam Ladewig for 56 years. He was very proud of his three children: daughters Lisa Ladewig and Laura Landers and her husband Darrell; his son Thomas Lane Ladewig and his wife Kelli, and their daughters Rylan, Reese and Rowan.
Butch is also survived by his four sisters, Marlene Malone, Janis Wisocki, Louris Groom and Marja Bower and her husband Ken; and his brother Herman Lane Ladewig. Butch loved spending Thanksgiving with his sisters and brother. Some of his best family memories were made at Dancin' Deer Ranch and the 608. He was always the life of the party and loved to entertain his sisters and nieces and nephews: Dickie, Michael, Lester and Dawnelle Malone, Jeff Wisocki and his wife Annii, Jay and Jory Wisocki, Johnny Groom, Kendra and her husband Charles King, Kade Bower and his wife Casey and Klint Bower, Shane Ladewig and his wife Andrea and Traci and her husband Jon Petitt, he was proceeded in death by Lee Malone and Ada Malone Ward. All the nieces and nephews loved "Uncle Butch" dearly.
Butch also loved going to Fishcamp in Seadrift, Texas, with his daughter, Laura, and Kaye's family: Laura and James Gunn and their son; Jim Gun and his wife Tania and their daughter Mary Anne Gunn; and brother-in law Thomas Eugene Dunnam III and Godson Cuatro Dunnam.
Butch worked most of his life in construction for Prescon Corporation and Austin Bridge. At the beginning of his career, he worked in Africa and Taiwan, where he was an expert in his field, 1 out of 5 in nuclear power containment vessels.
Butch was the best father. He made the Ladewig house the coolest place to hang out. He always made his family feel loved. He was known for his warm heart and big kisses. And he could cook some mean BBQ!
Family, friends and others who lives were touched by Butch are invited to the memorial service at 3 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Bara Church at 301 Trophy Lake Drive, Ste 136, Trophy Club, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gregg Pearson Foundation at 2531 Carl Road, Arlington, TX 76015 or online at www.GreggPearson.org/donate.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 26, 2019