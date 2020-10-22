Ronald Stephens
Robstown - Ronald Stephens, 88, beloved husband and Dad, was called to his eternal resting place on October 21, 2020. He entered this world on July 13, 1932 in Long Beach, CA, born to Theron and Pauline Elliot Smith Stephens. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Coleen, 3 sons and 3 daughters-in-law with their families, Mark and Dona Stephens of Katy, Texas, Ron and Lyn Stephens of Corpus Christi, Texas, and David and Sheri Stephens of Yoakum, Texas and 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Ronald served in the Navy in Corpus Christi during the Korean conflict. After marriage and completing his Navy service, they lived in Corpus Christi. He worked for Transcontinental Gas Pipeline (now Williams) and became the crew foreman. He also worked as an inspector of valves and pipe and a supervisor for gulf platforms and pipelines. When not working for Transcontinental Gas Pipeline, he built a home with his Dad's help in 1963, was a faithful member and Deacon at Calallen Baptist church, while directing music there for a number of years and was also a Gideon. He also served on the Calallen school board in the 1970s. He was very proud of the success of his 3 sons. He also purchased land on the Refugio and Goliad county line where he raised cattle after retirement. Special thanks to Elan Corpus Christi memory unit staff for their support for the past year. The family is also extremely grateful to Serenity and Grace hospice for their amazing service and care. He was able to finish well and go to his eternal reward.
