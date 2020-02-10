Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Fletcher Obituary
Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Fletcher

Corpus Christi - Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Fletcher passed from this life at home on February 9,2020 and is now in the arms of the Lord forever. He was born on May 8, 1937 at the old home place in Sebastian, Texas to Kermit J. and Hope Aycock Fletcher. He attended elementary school in Sebastian and graduated from Lyford High School in 1955. Ronnie then went on to further his education at Texas A & I University and earned his degree there. Ronnie's entire career was in the insurance industry. He retired from Texas Employers Insurance Company. In his retirement he enjoyed bowling and fishing despite his failing eyesight.

He was preceded on death by his parents and two brothers, Richard Fletcher and Steven Fletcher. Those left to remember Ronnie's smile and dry sense of humor are his wife Blanca, daughter, Linda Gail Fletcher of Mt. Enterprise, Texas and his brother and wife, Gary and Nancy Fletcher of Longview, Texas. Other relatives are nieces Jan Linnell of Austin, Suzanne Blackaby of Oklahoma, Christine Johnson of Taylor, and Jennifer Beach of Seattle and many friends in Corpus Christi.

Public visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel 'A' with a Service to be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens cemetery 8200 Old Brownsville Rd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
